Tobam Sells 27,928 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 5,056,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.