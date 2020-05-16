TODS S P A/ADR’s (TDPAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get TODS S P A/ADR alerts:

TDPAY stock remained flat at $$2.82 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. TODS S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Receive News & Ratings for TODS S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TODS S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.