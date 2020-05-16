Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.79. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 409,394 shares traded.
TXG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.64.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
