Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.79. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 409,394 shares traded.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.64.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

