Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,253. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

