Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 320,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

