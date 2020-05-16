Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $31,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

TRV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $90.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,531. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

