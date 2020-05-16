Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.70 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.90.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

