Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Trigano stock remained flat at $$102.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares.

About Trigano

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers in Europe. It operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

