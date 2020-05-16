Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of Trigano stock remained flat at $$102.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares.
About Trigano
