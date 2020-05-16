Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 102,793 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,793 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of New York Times worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. 2,549,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,829. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.