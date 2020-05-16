Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after purchasing an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

