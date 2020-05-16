Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 26,425 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.