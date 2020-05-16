Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 5,419 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 413.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.21. 4,541,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.08 and a 200 day moving average of $301.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

