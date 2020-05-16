Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 95,555 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,555 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 10,251,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,071,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.02.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

