Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.