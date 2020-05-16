Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $22.46 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 107,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.68.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,335,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.75. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

