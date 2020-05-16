Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $30.88 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 463.2% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

