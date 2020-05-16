Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $310,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,873.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,454 shares of company stock valued at $16,814,817. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

