Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,264,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,939,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total transaction of $2,182,398.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $7,765,693. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $146.18. 353,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,890. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

