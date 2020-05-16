Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,828.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

