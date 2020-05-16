Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 101,268 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

