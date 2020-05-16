Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,548 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.89. 8,591,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

