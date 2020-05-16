Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,993 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of AFLAC worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AFLAC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.99. 10,064,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,878. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

