Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,317 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Xylem worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 983,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

