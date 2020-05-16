Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,317 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,317 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Xylem worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after purchasing an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after buying an additional 112,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 983,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04.
Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.