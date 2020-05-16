Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $111.08. 2,405,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

