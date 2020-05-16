Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura increased their price target on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $47.17. 20,576,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,998,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

