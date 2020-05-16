Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,971,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,555. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

