Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.15. 1,305,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,089. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.36. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

