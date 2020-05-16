Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 6,581 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.39.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 184,900 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.14 per share, with a total value of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

