TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $999.09 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, IDCM, Sistemkoin and Koinex. TRON has a market cap of $999.09 million and approximately $1.52 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.02022164 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00106713 BTC.

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Allcoin, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Bithumb, Ovis, Exmo, ChaoEX, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittrex, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, CoinBene, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, IDAX, Coindeal, Koinex, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, LBank, DDEX, Liqui, Bibox, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Tidex, Fatbtc, Bitbns, OEX, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Neraex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Hotbit, Bit-Z, IDCM, Binance, Liquid, Rfinex, DragonEX, Zebpay, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

