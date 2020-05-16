TrueChain Price Reaches $0.27 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bithumb and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.92 or 0.03527428 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinBene, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

