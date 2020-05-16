Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.93. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

