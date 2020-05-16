Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $76,080,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.81. 6,683,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

