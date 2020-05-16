Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,886. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.