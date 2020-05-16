Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

