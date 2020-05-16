Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 31,377,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

