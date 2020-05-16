Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,566,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,644,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

