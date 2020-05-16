Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 316 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. 5,234,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

