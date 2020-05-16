TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank raised TUI AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TUI AG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TUI AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get TUI AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of TUIFY stock remained flat at $$1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. TUI AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts forecast that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.