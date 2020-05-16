Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.03

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $33.70. Tungsten shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 14,502 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

In other Tungsten news, insider Nicholas Wells purchased 27,500 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £8,250 ($10,852.41). Also, insider Anthony Bromovsky purchased 240,000 shares of Tungsten stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($66,298.34).

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

