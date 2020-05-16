Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,771,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

