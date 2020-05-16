Ubex (UBEX) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, BTC-Alpha and BitForex. Ubex has a total market cap of $650,379.47 and approximately $373,705.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, BitMart, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

