UBS Group Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $60.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded General Mills from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.