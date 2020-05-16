UBS Group Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $156.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.39.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.22. 1,113,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 102,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

