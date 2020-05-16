UBS Group Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $221.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $5.56 on Tuesday, reaching $169.87. 1,494,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.55 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,441,000 after acquiring an additional 569,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

