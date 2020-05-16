UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $20,064.00 in Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 800 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $20,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UMH opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

