Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to post sales of $567.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.30 million to $824.40 million. Under Armour reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of UAA remained flat at $$7.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,124,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 74,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $49,728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares in the last quarter. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

