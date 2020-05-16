UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.97 ($12.76).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.