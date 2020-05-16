Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.