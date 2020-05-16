Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

