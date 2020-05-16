United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTDI. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.51 ($42.45).

UTDI traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €35.00 ($40.70). 426,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.30. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

